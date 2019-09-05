Woman arrested following crash on slip road to A19
Cleveland Police were at the scene of a crash approaching the A19.
By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 10:06
Police received reports of a crash on the A689 Wolviston southbound slip road to the A19 at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, September 4.
A white BMW caused one lane to be closed to traffic.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The 32-year-old female driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”
She is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 7.