Woman arrested following crash on slip road to A19

Cleveland Police were at the scene of a crash approaching the A19.

By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 10:06
Traffic continuing to flow in the area as Highways England attended the scene with police officers

Police received reports of a crash on the A689 Wolviston southbound slip road to the A19 at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, September 4.

A white BMW caused one lane to be closed to traffic.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The 32-year-old female driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”

She is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 7.