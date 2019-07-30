Woman arrested following drug raid in Hartlepool
A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and remains in police custody.
The Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team conducted a drugs warrant on the afternoon of Tuesday July 30 at a property in Eton Street, in the Burn Valley ward of Hartlepool.
A quantity of suspected class A drugs were recovered from the property.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Anyone with information on drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact police on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
“This is part of Cleveland Police’s Operation Phoenix; a summer long operation to improve public service, help vulnerable people, tackle serious violence and prevent crime.”