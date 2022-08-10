Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and burglary after crash in Hartlepool

A woman in her thirties remains in police custody after a one-vehicle collision in Hartlepool on Wednesday morning (August 10).

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 3:58 pm
The incident, involving a Ford C-Max, happened at around 8.15am on Rydal Street.

Cleveland Police has said a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, burglary, robbery, GBH and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

She remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Rydal Street after a collision on Wednesday morning.

