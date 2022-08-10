The incident, involving a Ford C-Max, happened at around 8.15am on Rydal Street.
Cleveland Police has said a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, burglary, robbery, GBH and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
She remains in police custody.
