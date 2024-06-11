Woman arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool town centre assault
A woman was arrested on suspicion of a town centre assault.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “We were called to Upper Church Street, Hartlepool, at around 9.30pm on Saturday, 8th June, following reports of a disturbance.
“A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and she was bailed pending further inquiries.”
Further details about the incident have still to be confirmed.