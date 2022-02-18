Woman attacked two police officers and other latest Hartlepool court cases
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Danielle Roberts, 33, of Pine Grove, Hartlepool, received three penalty points and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she was convicted of driving without insurance or correct insurance on April 24.
Melanie Owen, 51, of Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting two police officers on April 9.
John William Dixon, 40, of Heronspool Close, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting causing harassment, alarm or distress on February 2.
Demi Lee Belcher, 28, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, received a 26-week jail term, which was suspended for 24 months, and was ordered to pay £81 compensation and £620 costs after she was convicted of stealing £160 of confectionary between December 6-13, two assaults on December 6 and December 7 and causing harassment, alarm or distress on December 7.
Frederick Brian Donovan Ingleton, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 33 weeks and ordered to pay an £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting breaching a restraining order on January 13 and breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by committing a further offence.
Stephen Derek Bamborough, 53, of Gordon Avenue, Peterlee, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on May 29, 2020, and failing to provide information leading to identity of a driver on December, 18, 2020.
John Paul Mincher, 46, of Lindsey Road, Hartlepool, was fined £250 after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment on August 29.