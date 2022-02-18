Woman attacked two police officers and other latest Hartlepool court cases

Danielle Roberts, 33, of Pine Grove, Hartlepool, received three penalty points and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she was convicted of driving without insurance or correct insurance on April 24.

Melanie Owen, 51, of Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting two police officers on April 9.

John William Dixon, 40, of Heronspool Close, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting causing harassment, alarm or distress on February 2.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Demi Lee Belcher, 28, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, received a 26-week jail term, which was suspended for 24 months, and was ordered to pay £81 compensation and £620 costs after she was convicted of stealing £160 of confectionary between December 6-13, two assaults on December 6 and December 7 and causing harassment, alarm or distress on December 7.

Frederick Brian Donovan Ingleton, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 33 weeks and ordered to pay an £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting breaching a restraining order on January 13 and breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by committing a further offence.

Stephen Derek Bamborough, 53, of Gordon Avenue, Peterlee, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on May 29, 2020, and failing to provide information leading to identity of a driver on December, 18, 2020.

John Paul Mincher, 46, of Lindsey Road, Hartlepool, was fined £250 after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment on August 29.

