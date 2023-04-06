News you can trust since 1877
Woman charged after ‘partially sighted’ pensioner, 81, is robbed and injured in Hartlepool

A woman has been charged with attempted robbery after an elderly woman was injured.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST

The incident happened in Willow Grove on Monday afternoon (April 3) and the 81-year-old victim suffered bruising to her wrist.

Cleveland Police said late on Wednesday that a 37-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of robbery after “an 81-year-old lady who is partially sighted, was injured with bruising to her wrist”.

It has now been confirmed that the woman has been charged with attempted robbery and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 6.

The incident happened in the town's Willow Grove./Photo: Frank ReidThe incident happened in the town's Willow Grove./Photo: Frank Reid
