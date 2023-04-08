Woman charged with attempted murder after incident in Hartlepool’s Brougham Terrace
A woman is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder.
Officers were called to a property in Hartlepool’s Brougham Terrace just after 8pm on Friday (April 7) after a woman was found with “life threatening” stabbing injuries.
Cleveland Police has now confirmed that a 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 10).
Another woman has been charged with assisting an offender.
Cleveland Police said: “A 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a 44-year-old woman was found with stab injuries in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Friday evening. She has been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 10th April.
“Another woman (44) was charged with assisting an offender and she will also appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
“A 41-year-old man remains in custody being questioned in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
“The victim is receiving hospital treatment and her condition has been described as critical but stable.”