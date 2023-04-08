News you can trust since 1877
Woman charged with attempted murder after incident in Hartlepool’s Brougham Terrace

A woman is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 17:29 BST

Officers were called to a property in Hartlepool’s Brougham Terrace just after 8pm on Friday (April 7) after a woman was found with “life threatening” stabbing injuries.

Cleveland Police has now confirmed that a 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 10).

Another woman has been charged with assisting an offender.

There was large police presence in the area on Saturday (April 8)./Photo: North News and PicturesThere was large police presence in the area on Saturday (April 8)./Photo: North News and Pictures
Cleveland Police said: “A 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a 44-year-old woman was found with stab injuries in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Friday evening. She has been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 10th April.

“Another woman (44) was charged with assisting an offender and she will also appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

“A 41-year-old man remains in custody being questioned in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“The victim is receiving hospital treatment and her condition has been described as critical but stable.”

A section of the street was still taped off by police on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin BradyA section of the street was still taped off by police on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin Brady
Pictures from the scene on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin BradyPictures from the scene on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin Brady
