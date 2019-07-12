Woman charged with burglary and conning pensioner
Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of burglary.
By Gavin Ledwith
The woman was arrested following an incident on Elton Road in Billingham on Monday 1st July where a man, 91, was reportedly targeted at his property.
A further two burglaries occurred at the property between Tuesday 2nd and Thursday 4th July which the woman has been arrested for.
Officers are no longer linking the suspicious incident on Grosvenor Road, Billingham with the Elton Road incident.
The woman currently remains in custody whilst enquiries continue.