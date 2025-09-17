A woman is due in court after she was charged with the murder of an eight-year-old child.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested after Cleveland Police were alerted to the “sad passing” of the youngster by ambulance colleagues.

The force immediately launched an investigation into the “unexplained” death.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement released late on Tuesday night: “A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of an eight-year-old child at an address on Marsh House Avenue, in Billingham.

“Officers were called to the address on the morning of Monday, 15th September, following contact from North East Ambulance Service colleagues.

“The woman is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 17th September.”

The identity of the child has still to be publicly disclosed.

