Woman charged with £120 mobile phone robbery and assaulting two police officers in Hartlepool

Toni Harrison, 33, is said to have committed all three alleged offences on Saturday, January 28.

Harrison is accused of robbing a woman of a £120 mobile phone in Hartlepool’s Stockton Road.

She is also accused of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against police officers, one male and one female, at an address in the town’s Derwent Street.

Toni Harrison appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, after she was charged with committing three offences in Hartlepool last Saturday.

Harrison, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody on Monday when she made her first appearance in connection with the charges at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough.

She will next appear in court before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Monday, February 27, when a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place ahead of a potential trial at a later date.