Woman fined nearly £1,300 for failing to clear rubbish
A woman has been hit with £1,200 in fines and hit with a criminal behaviour order (CBO) after ignoring given numerous chances to clear up her rubbish.
Sharon Boardman, of Fourth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was ordered to pay the fine and also given a two-year CBO following a prosecution by Durham County Council.
This is the first time a CBO has been issued for this type of offence in County Durham.
Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court heard that a council neighbourhood warden had noticed rubbish outside of the woman’s property while patrolling the area on December 19, 2018.
As well as a sofa and mattress, there was wood and black bin bags full of rubbish piled up outside her property.
The warden issued the 50-year-old with a community protection warning, requiring her to remove the waste within seven days.
On a return visit on January 2, the rubbish was still there, prompting them to issue a community protection notice.
This required the waste to be removed within 14 days, but she failed to do so.
Sharon Boardman did not attend court and no mitigation was given.
She was found guilty in her absence for failing to comply with a community protection notice and was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £565 and a £66 victim surcharge, a total of £1,291.
This led magistrates to impose a two-year CBO requiring her to keep land within the boundary of her home clear of litter and refuse. She must also carry out weekly inspections and remove any waste.