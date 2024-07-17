Woman headbutted and kicked in head in Hartlepool town centre

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after woman was headbutted and kicked in the head.

Officers are now wanting to trace the victim after she boarded a bus following the Hartlepool town centre attack.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 16th July, whereby a woman was reported to have been kicked to the head and headbutted outside of the library on York Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The victim left the scene and got on a bus heading towards the Clavering area and officers are keen to locate her and speak to her as a matter of urgency.

The incident took place outside Community Hub Central, formerly known as the central library, in York Road, Hartlepool.The incident took place outside Community Hub Central, formerly known as the central library, in York Road, Hartlepool.
The incident took place outside Community Hub Central, formerly known as the central library, in York Road, Hartlepool.

“A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident a short time later and has been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

“Anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the victim, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE24134155.

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice