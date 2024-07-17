Woman headbutted and kicked in head in Hartlepool town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are now wanting to trace the victim after she boarded a bus following the Hartlepool town centre attack.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 16th July, whereby a woman was reported to have been kicked to the head and headbutted outside of the library on York Road.
“The victim left the scene and got on a bus heading towards the Clavering area and officers are keen to locate her and speak to her as a matter of urgency.
“A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident a short time later and has been bailed whilst inquiries continue.
“Anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the victim, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE24134155.
“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”