Woman hurt after stranger tried to snatch her handbag in hospital car park
Witnesses are being sought following an attempted theft in a hospital car park.
Officers at Cleveland Police launched their appeal following an incident at North Tees University Hospital on Thursday, September 5.
The incident occurred at around 8:45pm in the hospital car park, when an unknown male attempted to take a bag from a woman walking through the car park.
The woman involved fell over during the attempted theft, and suffered minor injuries as a result.
A description has been issued of the man with the hopes of receiving further information.
The man is described as being in his late teens to mid-20s and was wearing a dark grey, hooded jacket at the time of the incident.
He was riding a pedal cycle.
Anyone with information can contact DS Andrew Harland on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the event 153235.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.