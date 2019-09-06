Woman hurt after stranger tried to snatch her handbag in hospital car park

Witnesses are being sought following an attempted theft in a hospital car park.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 12:50
The incident happened in the car park of North Tees University Hospital.

Officers at Cleveland Police launched their appeal following an incident at North Tees University Hospital on Thursday, September 5.

The incident occurred at around 8:45pm in the hospital car park, when an unknown male attempted to take a bag from a woman walking through the car park.

The woman involved fell over during the attempted theft, and suffered minor injuries as a result.

A description has been issued of the man with the hopes of receiving further information.

The man is described as being in his late teens to mid-20s and was wearing a dark grey, hooded jacket at the time of the incident.

He was riding a pedal cycle.

Anyone with information can contact DS Andrew Harland on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the event 153235.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.