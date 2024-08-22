Woman injured after she is attacked in toilets during summer event at Hartlepool's Grayfields Sports Pavilion
Cleveland Police said the incident took place in the toilets at the bar at Grayfields Sports Pavilion, in Hartlepool, during the FC Fest event on Saturday, June 15.
Details have just been released following “numerous lines of inquiry”.
The force stated: “The victim sustained injuries to her hands and loss of hair that required treatment at hospital the following day.
“Some women who were also present at the time of the assault intervened at the time.
“Officers have been following numerous lines of inquiry and are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault.
“We would also appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken with police to come forward, as well as anyone else with information or footage of the incident.”
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 112296, or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.