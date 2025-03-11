Woman is chased along Hartlepool street by men armed with baseball bat and electric drill
Cleveland Police are now hoping witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage will contact them with information.
The incident took place in Somersby Close, in Hartlepool, at around 1am on Monday.
Cleveland Police have now said in a statement: “It was reported that the men were armed with a baseball bat and an electric drill.
“One of the men was described as wearing a Balaclava and the other was a man with ginger hair.
“The woman was not injured but her car was slightly damaged as it was reported that one of the males threw an object at her car.
“Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone with CCTV footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 041770.”