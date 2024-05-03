Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim had been out celebrating and was walking with a friend near the town centre when she was assaulted by Dean Kent.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard Kent followed the women after they passed him urinating against a wall and words were exchanged.

The victim told him to go away but Kent, who was intoxicated, made an upsetting remark, said prosecutor Paige Sparks.

Ms Sparks said: “The defendant then grabbed hold of her. She tried to push the defendant away as he was pushing his face into her neck, kissing her neck and slavering on her.

"He was grabbing her wrists meaning she was struggling to get away.”

The woman managed to break free and the police arrived after being notified about the incident by CCTV operators.

In an impact statement, the victim said she was out celebrating with a friend, adding: “This was ruined by a man I’ve never met and has affected how I go about my daily life.”

Kent, 37, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Colin Sleeman, defending, said alcohol was to blame, adding: “He does want me to tell you just how remorseful, embarrassed and disgusted with himself in relation to his conduct on this occasion.

"There’s no doubt this was a one-off situation.”

Magistrates sentenced Kent to a 24-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity days.