Woman preyed on pensioners after targeting their homes
A prolific burglar who preyed on vulnerable pensioners in Peterlee will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to all her charges.
Gemma Louise Anderson was seen trying door handles in the town on March 29 before gaining entry to three different homes including one where she entered an elderly woman’s bedroom and stole her purse.
Officers identified the 38-year-old as well as linking her to several other similar burglaries in the area.
Anderson, of North View, Easington Lane, was arrested within 24 hours and charged with three burglaries.
The victim’s purse was also recovered and returned.
She pleaded guilty to all charges at court March 31 and is set to be sentenced at Durham Crown Court on April 28.
Anderson will have to wear an electronic tag in the meantime, is subject to a curfew and cannot enter Peterlee.
Praising officers, Temporary Detective Inspector Darren Wild said: “We were really happy to be able to return the victim’s purse.”