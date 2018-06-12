Woman pulled to ground by cyclist in alleged robbery

A woman's bag was grabbed and stolen by a bike-riding robber.

The incident happened in Hartlepool's Maritime Avenue, off Marina Way, when the 46-year-old woman was walking along the street.

She has told police a man on a bike pulled her to the ground and stole her black single strapped faux leather River Island handbag.

Cleveland Police say a orange iPhone 5C in a black case was reportedly stolen during the robbery.

Any witnesses, drivers in possession of dash cam footage or anyone who may have seen or been offered the phone for sale should are asked to contact Detective Constable David Green of the Hartlepool Operational Crime Team via the 101 number, quoting Event 102175.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.

The incident happened at 10pm last Thursday, June 7.