A woman was assaulted, racially abused and had her phone taken from her during a dispute between a group of people.

Cleveland Police are now urging witnesses to the incident, which took at around 7pm on Thursday, June 6, in Hartlepool, to contact them.

A force statement said: “During the incident, on Victoria Road in the town centre, a woman was physically assaulted, racially abused and her phone was taken.

