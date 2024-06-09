Woman racially abused and assaulted in Hartlepool's Victoria Road

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Jun 2024, 12:31 BST
A woman was assaulted, racially abused and had her phone taken from her during a dispute between a group of people.

Cleveland Police are now urging witnesses to the incident, which took at around 7pm on Thursday, June 6, in Hartlepool, to contact them.

A force statement said: “During the incident, on Victoria Road in the town centre, a woman was physically assaulted, racially abused and her phone was taken.

“Any witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference 106096.”

