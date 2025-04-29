Woman remains in hospital after man is arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool attempted murder
He is due to quizzed by detectives after police were reportedly called to an address in Navigation Point, Hartlepool Marina, in the early hours of the morning.
Cleveland Police said the woman’s injuries are “not considered to be life threatening” and that they are treating the case as “an isolated incident”.
The force said in a statement on Tuesday lunchtime: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident at an address on Hartlepool Marina in the early hours of Thursday, 24th April.
“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.
“The man and a 49-year-old woman were both taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.
“The woman remains in hospital and the 48-year-old man was later discharged and is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by officers.”