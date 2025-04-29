Woman remains in hospital after man is arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman remains in hospital after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due to quizzed by detectives after police were reportedly called to an address in Navigation Point, Hartlepool Marina, in the early hours of the morning.

Cleveland Police said the woman’s injuries are “not considered to be life threatening” and that they are treating the case as “an isolated incident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said in a statement on Tuesday lunchtime: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident at an address on Hartlepool Marina in the early hours of Thursday, 24th April.

The incident is believed to have taken place at a property in Navigation Point, in Hartlepool Marina, on Thursday, April 24.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“The man and a 49-year-old woman were both taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

“The woman remains in hospital and the 48-year-old man was later discharged and is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by officers.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.