Woman repeatedly punched in face by thug in Hartlepool daytime street attack
Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool.
They say the the 41-year-old woman was walking along Raby Square towards Chatham Gardens at 2.30pm on Friday, May 16, when she was approached by a man.
The force said in a statement: “Following a short conversation between the pair, he is then alleged to have punched her to the face multiple times.
“Despite pleading with him to stop he is then believed to have hit her head against a lamp post.
“She managed to get away and reach safety at a property nearby where the assault was reported to police.
“The woman was then taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.”
A spokesperson for Hartlepool Police Station added: “While we have various inquiries ongoing, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has information that could assist the investigation.
“I would also like people to check their CCTV or dash cam footage and to get in touch if it could also help with our enquiries.
“Please contact Cleveland Police on 101 or visit our website, quoting reference number 087929.”
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.