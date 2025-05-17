Woman repeatedly punched in face by thug in Hartlepool daytime street attack

A woman was taken to hospital after she was repeatedly punched in the face during a daylight street attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool.

They say the the 41-year-old woman was walking along Raby Square towards Chatham Gardens at 2.30pm on Friday, May 16, when she was approached by a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said in a statement: “Following a short conversation between the pair, he is then alleged to have punched her to the face multiple times.

Police said a woman was attacked in daylight as she walked along Raby Square, in Hartlepool, towards Chatham Square.

“Despite pleading with him to stop he is then believed to have hit her head against a lamp post.

“She managed to get away and reach safety at a property nearby where the assault was reported to police.

“The woman was then taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Police Station added: “While we have various inquiries ongoing, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has information that could assist the investigation.

“I would also like people to check their CCTV or dash cam footage and to get in touch if it could also help with our enquiries.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on 101 or visit our website, quoting reference number 087929.”

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.