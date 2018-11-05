Woman robbed in early-morning attack in Hartlepool

A 44-year-old woman has been attacked and robbed by two men in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed whilst walking along Hart Lane in Hartlepool, in the direction of Raby Road and near to Ernest Street.

The incident occurred on Thursday November 1 at around 2am when the victim was approached from behind by two men who attacked her and stole her handbag.

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: "One of the men was wearing a hat, a blue zip up fleece and grey tracksuit bottoms and the other man was wearing all black and a hat.

"It is believed the two males ran off towards Duke Street following the incident."

"The victim was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees by an unknown woman who was passing by after the incident where she was treated for facial injuries.

"Officers are appealing for the woman who helped the victim to come forward to thank her and because she may be able to assist with inquiries."

Anyone with information regarding the incident or of those responsible is asked to contact DC Darren Guest from Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 202021.

Crimestoppers anonymously can be contacted on 0800 555 111.