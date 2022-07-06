Woman stabbed partner in row over cans of lager

The "ill feeling" between Jill Ellwood and the victim arose about arrangements for a night out in April and was exacerbated by him buying alcohol himself, which she thought he was unable to do.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during an angry row at their home in the Sunderland area, the 57-year-old used a kitchen knife to inflict two superficial wounds to his neck and chest.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the victim did not want to make a formal complaint over the attack by his long term partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Wardlaw said: "He is a man of limited mobility who appears to rely heavily on the defendant to care for him."

The court heard a day out in the Sunderland area had been planned for April 22 but there was some difficulty over the arrangements.

Mr Wardlaw said: "That ill feeling was exacerbated because on his way home he picked up cans of lager from the local shop, something she normally did for him, believing he was unable to do so due to his mobility issues.

"What occurred was the two argued and she became agitated and threated to get a knife, which she then did and she used.

"She brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim twice, causing superficial wounds to his neck and chest."

Mr Wardlaw said while the knife wounds were "not the most serious wounds" they did require stitches.

Ellwood, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, who has a job and has never been in trouble before, admitted unlawful wounding.

Barry Robson, defending, said the victim had sent a letter to the court, saying he had been "sarcastic and talking nastily" before the attack.

Mr Robson told the court: "Obviously this woman needs help with moving forward."