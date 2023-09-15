News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Woman suffers broken jaw after she is attacked by man in Hartlepool

A woman was treated in hospital for a broken jaw after she was attacked by a man.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a young woman was assaulted in Hartlepool.

“The incident occurred on Catcote Road in Hartlepool at around 9.50pm on Monday evening (11th September).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was reported that a man punched the victim leaving her with a broken jaw for which she was treated in hospital.

The incident took place in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, earlier this week.The incident took place in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, earlier this week.
The incident took place in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, earlier this week.
Most Popular

“Anyone with information or anyone with any relevant CCTV footage is urged to contact Cleveland Police, quoting reference number 182691.

It can also be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-woman-assaulted-in-hartlepool?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo