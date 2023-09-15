Watch more videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a young woman was assaulted in Hartlepool.

“The incident occurred on Catcote Road in Hartlepool at around 9.50pm on Monday evening (11th September).

“It was reported that a man punched the victim leaving her with a broken jaw for which she was treated in hospital.

The incident took place in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, earlier this week.

“Anyone with information or anyone with any relevant CCTV footage is urged to contact Cleveland Police, quoting reference number 182691.