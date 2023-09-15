Woman suffers broken jaw after she is attacked by man in Hartlepool
A woman was treated in hospital for a broken jaw after she was attacked by a man.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a young woman was assaulted in Hartlepool.
“The incident occurred on Catcote Road in Hartlepool at around 9.50pm on Monday evening (11th September).
“It was reported that a man punched the victim leaving her with a broken jaw for which she was treated in hospital.
“Anyone with information or anyone with any relevant CCTV footage is urged to contact Cleveland Police, quoting reference number 182691.