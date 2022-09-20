Woman suffers multiple injuries after assault in Hartlepool street

The 29-year-old victim was on Greenock Road walking towards Wynyard Road shops when another woman got out of a white Hyundai and assaulted her, leaving her with perforated ear drums and multiple cuts and bruises.

Cleveland Police have a said a number of people were in the area at the time and have asked for them to come forward with any information they might have.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Wednesday, September 14.

The incident happened on Greenock Road./Photo: Google Maps

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for information after a woman was left with perforated ear drums and multiple cuts and bruises after being assaulted in Hartlepool last Wednesday afternoon (14th September).

“The 29-year-old woman reported that she was on Greenock Road walking towards Wynyard Road shops and was around halfway down Greenock between 2.50pm and 3pm when another woman who had got out of a white Hyundai assaulted her.

“Another woman also reportedly joined in the assault.

“A man came to the 29-year-old’s assistance then everyone left the scene.

“Police know there were a number of people in the area at the time and we would appeal for them to come forward as they may have information which can assist on-going enquiries.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 165163.