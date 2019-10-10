Woman victim of attempted robbery in Hartlepool street by thug armed with needle
A woman was victim of an attempted street robbery after being confronted byb a Hartlepool man armed with a needle.
A crown court judge has now asked for a victim impact statement from the woman who was faced with a needle brandished by the would-be robber.
Judge Howard Crowson adjourned sentence and asked for the report from Natasa Maklari, who was the victim in the incident in Cornwall Street, in Hartlepool, on Monday, August 19.
Her attacker Andrew Tobin, 38, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink from Durham Prison.
Tobin pleaded guilty to attempting to rob her of money on August 19.
He also pleaded guilty to having a bladed article, a needle.
Tobin was further remanded in custody and the case will be brought back before the crown court for sentence on Monday, October 21.