Woman with knife ‘threatened’ Hartlepool shop workers and stole money from elderly man

Officers were called to Tesco Express, in Catcote Road, on Thursday, May 11, after it was reported that a woman “armed with a knife” had threatened shop workers and stolen money from an elderly man.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of robbery and is being questioned by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “At approximately 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday, 11th May) police were called to Tesco Express, on Catcote Road, to a report that a woman armed with a knife had threatened shop workers and made off.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

“It was further reported that the woman had threatened and stolen money from a member of the public - an elderly gentleman - who was standing at the checkout area before taking money from the till and making off from the scene.

“At this stage, police have not received any reports of anyone sustaining serious injuries during this incident and a 27-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is currently being questioned.

“The identity of the elderly gentleman is not currently known as he left prior to officers’ arrival however he is described as approximately 70-80 years old with white hair and wearing a light brown and cream jumper.”

Police is appealing for the gentleman and anyone else with information to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Wallace on 101, quoting ref 090092.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers at https://orlo.uk/5Pc7X or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad