Amy Beddow, 30, and Faye Wright, 33, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, May 10, to the joint charge.

It concerns the robbery of the victim of his bank card and £10 cash in Hartlepool on April 8.

Beddow, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation on the same day relating to the bank card.

Teesside Crown Court.

She and Wright, of Southgate, Hartlepool, appeared in court over a video link to Low Newton women’s prison.

Sentence was adjourned until June 29 for reports.

Judge Chris Smith told them: “This is a serious case. It involved the robbery of a man in his own home, and both of you have got previous convictions, perhaps not for something as serious as this but still previous convictions."