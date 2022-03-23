Would-be robber jailed after threatening staff he was going to burn down petrol station

Jacob Grant Chambers attempted to rob the Southside Service Station, in Yoden Way, Peterlee, at around 6.30am on February 20.

The 22-year-old left the staff member terrified when he demanded cash and told her he would set fire to the station before pouring liquid into the tray of the pay window.

The staff member pressed the emergency alarm, alerting officers to the disturbance, and Chambers, who had taken drugs at the time of the incident, ran away.

Jacob Grant Chambers has been jailed for four years for attempted robbery and burglary.

Chambers, of Moutter Close, Horden, went on to burgle a nearby house where a woman and her young child were sleeping. He was arrested shortly afterwards after he was found by hiding in a shed by police officers.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court via video link from HMP Durham on Monday (March 21), Chambers was sentenced to four years in prison for attempted robbery and burglary.

DC Jayne Marshall said: "The team worked incredibly hard on this case and I'd like to thank the victims and witnesses for their assistance with the investigation that allowed us to secure Chambers' sentence so quickly.

"I hope Chambers will reflect on his actions in prison and that his victims can begin to put the distressing events behind them knowing he is now behind bars."

