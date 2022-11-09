A was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following the incident at the entrance of the Village Stores Co-op, in Wynyard, on Friday, November 4, at around 9.30pm.

The occupants of the flats above had to be evacuated due to the impact of the collision.

The Land Rover Defender remained wedged in the doorway over the weekend before it was finally removed on Tuesday.

The shop owners have now confirmed that the store is aiming to reopen by the end of the week.

A spokesperson for Co-op said: “Following the removal of the car, essential works are being undertaken, making the store safe and secure.

"With extensive damage caused, shoppers are likely to see ongoing works continue over time, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, however, the store is aiming to re-open to serve the community by the end of the week."

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol after the black Land Rover Defender he was driving collided with the shop front of the Village Stores, in Wynyard, at around 9.30pm last night.

“Nobody was hurt in the incident, but substantial damage was caused to the shop and occupants of the flats above had to be evacuated.”

The suspect, whose identity has not been officially confirmed, was later bailed without charge while police inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police were alerted to the incident on Friday (November 4) night.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the incident, in Wynyard.