Yob verbally abused Hartlepool shopping centre security guards and policewoman

Ryan Nevison made threats to three security guards in Middleton Grange shopping centre, in Hartlepool, after being challenged for suspected shoplifting in B&M store.

Teesside Crown Court heard he shouted he could take two of the guards on saying “I’ll get my mates down here”, said prosecutor Nigel Soppitt.

A third officer attended and during a struggle Nevison, 30, said: “I’m going to come back and murder yous.”

The incident took place in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Police attended and arrested him but while being transported to the police station he racially abused a policewoman of Pakistani-British heritage by calling her names based on the colour of her skin.

He was found guilty in the magistrates’ court in his absence of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The incident in May last year put Nevison in breach of two suspended prison sentences.

Judge Howard Crowson said the courts will not stand for racially motivated behaviour towards police.

He said: “That type of abuse is intolerable and has to be recognised the courts won’t tolerate it and will ultimately result in prison sentences.”

Nicci Horton, mitigating, said Nevin had experienced issues with homelessness and mental health which meant his compliance with the conditions of the suspended sentences had been poor.

She asked for the sentence to be kept as short as possible.