Yobs condemned for launching brick attack on Cleveland Fire Brigade engine as crew tackle Hartlepool fire
Yobs disguising themselves in dark clothing and Balaclava hats have been condemned after launching a brick attack on a fire engine while it attended a blaze.
While no crew were injured, Hartlepool Police have still urged with anyone with any information about the culprits to contact them.
They say the incident took place on Monday, January 16, at around 7.20pm when a crew was attending a blaze at Hartlepool’s Park View Industrial Estate.
A statement said: “A group of youths wearing balaclavas and black clothing attacked the fire engine by throwing bricks, causing damage to the appliance.
"Thankfully no crew were injured during the incident and they were successfully able to tackle the fire.”A spokesman for the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "It is unacceptable for firefighters and their equipment to be the subject of violent attacks, especially whilst they are working to protect the public."We will work with Cleveland Fire Brigade to identify those responsible and ensure they are appropriately dealt with. Fire Brigade vehicles are fitted with CCTV and fire crew have body cams, our officers are carrying out further enquiries in the area to trace those responsible."I urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 9783. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
The brigade said their crew were still able to extinguish the blaze and added: “Such attacks on our fire engines and our firefighters could put lives in danger and prevent resources from attending life threatening emergencies.”