"Thankfully no crew were injured during the incident and they were successfully able to tackle the fire.”A spokesman for the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "It is unacceptable for firefighters and their equipment to be the subject of violent attacks, especially whilst they are working to protect the public."We will work with Cleveland Fire Brigade to identify those responsible and ensure they are appropriately dealt with. Fire Brigade vehicles are fitted with CCTV and fire crew have body cams, our officers are carrying out further enquiries in the area to trace those responsible."I urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 9783. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."