Young Hartlepool dangerous driver who also had cannabis in system given jail warning by judge

Thomas Galloway, 22, faces sentence for dangerous driving, drug driving, driving without insurance and without a licence.

They relate to an episode on February 10 this year when Galloway drove a VW Golf dangerously in the West View and King Oswy Drive areas of Hartlepool.

He was also over the legal limit for a cannabis compound called THC.

Galloway drove dangerously on roads including West View Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Galloway, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, admitted the offences before magistrates in April and was due to be dealt with by Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, May 26.

But the case was adjourned until the end of June so a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The judge, Recorder Alex Menary, said custody would be “uppermost” in the judge’s mind on the next occasion.

But he added due to Galloway’s age and having no previous convictions that there may be alternatives to an immediate prison term.