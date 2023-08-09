News you can trust since 1877
Youth charged with causing arson after Hartlepool allotment fire causes nearly £7,000 of damage

A teenager has been charged with causing a allotment fire which caused nearly £7,000 of damage.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:05 BST

The 17-year-old male youth, who cannot be named because of his age, faces one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered following a blaze at Thornhill Allotments, in Chester Road, Hartlepool, earlier this year.

Police say fences, sheds and other items were all damaged in the fire.

The youth has been placed on conditional bail to attend Teesside Youth Court, in Middlesbrough, at a later date.

The allotments in Chester Road were hit by fire earlier this year.The allotments in Chester Road were hit by fire earlier this year.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement earlier this week: “A teenage boy from Hartlepool has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, in relation to an incident at Thornhill Allotments on Chester Road in Hartlepool on 26th April.

“Fences, sheds and contents of allotments were damaged in the fire, causing £6,900 worth of damage.

“The 17-year-old was bailed with conditions to attend Teesside Youth Courts.”