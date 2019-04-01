Danny Dyer and Tony Bellew to captain rival celebrity sides in Bradley Lowery tribute match at Everton's Goodison Park

Celebrities are ready to be pitched against each other in a charity match held in honour of Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery.

The game at Everton's ground Goodison Park will raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which was launched in memory of the six-year-old Blackhall Colliery boy and Sunderland fan, as well as The People’s Place.

Bradley Lowery in the arms of his dad Carl ahead of a game at Goodison Park. Photo by PA.

It comes after fans at yesterday's Checkatrade Trophy match paid tribute to Bradley on the sixth minute of the game against Portsmouth at Wembley.

Related: Sunderland at Wembley: Thousands join in with minute's applause for Bradley Lowery

Kicking off at 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, the fixture will see a wide host of former Blues and celebrities lace up their boots for the match.

Funds raised will back the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which supports families fundraising for treatment or equipment not readily available or covered by the NHS, as well as The People’s Place, Everton in the Community’s mental health focused fundraising campaign.

The foundation will be using the funds to create a special holiday home for families.

Bradley Lowery with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park. Photo by PA.

Read more: Bradley Lowery holiday home - take a look at the house to be built in memory of the young Sunderland fan to support sick children and their families



Evertonian and former WBC World Cruiserweight Champion Tony Bellew will captain The People’s Place XI, whilst Bradley’s Boys will be skippered by EastEnders star Danny Dyer.

It is the second celebrity charity game hosted at Goodison in honour of Bradley, with the first taking place in September 2017 involving Olly Murs and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham.

Read more: Stars turn out in force at Everton for Bradley Lowery fundraising game



Celebrity names already confirmed for this charity game include Love Island stars Chris Hughes, Jack Fowler, Josh Denzal and Dom Lever as well as reality TV stars James Argent, Dan Osborne and Liam Gatsby.

They be lacing up their boots and running out alongside TV personalities Calum Best, Jake Wood, Shayne Ward and Dean Gaffney.

And, in the coming weeks, more celebrity names will be revealed – as well as a host of Blues legends.

Bradley inspired football fans across the country and around the world during his brave battle against Neuroblastoma.

Having won the hearts of Evertonians during the club’s visit to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in September 2016, a special bond was forged between the club, its fans and Bradley.

Related: Sunderland fans praise Everton for £200,000 donation to Bradley Lowery



He was a special guest at Goodison for two matches in 2017 before losing his fight against cancer in July 2017.

Bradley’s mum Gemma said: “Thank you to everyone at Everton and Sellebrity Soccer for allowing us to be part of this amazing event again and for all the continued support.

"I’m really looking forward to being down in Liverpool again on the May 6 and I hope to see you all there.”

Everton in the Community chief executive office Richard Kenyon added: “Our fans have already shown tremendous support for our plans to build a mental health facility in Liverpool 4 and this celebrity charity match gives them another opportunity to contribute whilst having a fun day out with all the family.

"The day will also provide us with a welcome opportunity to come together again with the Lowery family and celebrate and remember Bradley, an inspirational young boy who we were proud to adopt as one of our own.”

All profits from the 2019 fixture will again be split between Everton in the Community and the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The club’s official charity will be directing the money towards the build and development of The People’s Place, a purpose-built mental health facility in the shadows of Goodison Park that will support anyone in times of need.

Arranged in conjunction with the Lowery family, and with the assistance of Sellebrity Soccer, tickets for the charity game will go on sale at www.evertonfc.com and are priced at just £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.