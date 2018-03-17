Darron Gibson involved in car crash close to Sunderland AFC training ground

Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has been involved in a crash which wrecked a number of vehicles.

The Echo understands the player, who is not on today's team sheet against Preston due to a groin injury, was driving on Dovedale Road in Fulwell at 11.55am today.

Sunderland player Darron Gibson with a Northumbria Police officer on the scene of the incident earlier today.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit and he is currently in police custody.

"Inquiries are ongoing and the arrest follows the report of a car colliding with a number of parked vehicles in Dovedale Road, Sunderland.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 458 of today's date."

The force has not confirmed the identity of the arrested man. Gibson has been pictured speaking to a police officer in the street, which is just a short distance away from the club's training ground, the Academy of Light.

Damaged caused to the 4x4 involved in the collision.

Witnesses said Gibson was in one of the cars when the collision happened and was put into a police car after officers made their initial inquiries.

Vehicles damaged include a Mercedes 4x4, another Mercedes and a white Seat.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene by Northumbria Police to help clear a petrol spillage from the road following the collision.

A crew from Sunderland Central Fire Station were sent to wash away the fuel.

The rear end damage caused to one of the vehicles in the collision.

A spokesman for Sunderland AFC said it was "aware of a traffic accident" but would not add any further comment.

The 30-year-old player joined Sunderland in January last year on an 18-month deal after playing for Everton over a five-year stretch.

Born in Derry, the Republic of Ireland international has also previously played for Manchester United after he signed for the side aged 17.

The midfielder penned a four-and-a-half year deal and brought an end to a fine stint at Old Trafford which started aged just 17.

The aftermath of the collision in Dovedale Road, Fulwell.

Earlier this month, Sunderland manger Chris Coleman said Gibson was still weeks away from a return to the game following his injury, which happened during the side's game against Barnsley.

In July last year Gibson caused controversy when he was filmed making "making foul-mouthed and derogatory comments" about his team and fellow players.



Two vehicles on the back of recovery trucks in Dovedale Road, Fulwell, following the collision.

Sunderland's Darron Gibson salutes the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield, back in August. Photo by Press Association.