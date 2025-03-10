Admiral Lord Nelson’s flagship which led a famous British victory against Napoleon’s France during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 is being rejuvenated to last for years to come. Highly-skilled shipwrights, conservationists and archaeologists are conducting The Big Repair, which is due to be completed in 2032.

The programme is designed to be much more than just a restoration of the historic ship, with historical material constantly being gathered and analysed as each phase of the project progresses. Work began after rot was discovered after the outer shell of HMS Victory was taken off, with woodboring Deathwatch beetles attacking its timber frame.

The aim is to protect the vessel from the elements for the next 50 years, though it’s expected that the repair could shield her for longer. HMS Victory’s midship from the waterline, bow and stern, will be fully restored, a new figurehead will be created, and the first-rate-ship-of-the-line will be fully re-rigged.

The framing stage is expected to be completed by the end of this Summer, with the oak-replanking phase being the next step. The midship is due to be fully restored by 2027. HMS Victory is ironically being rebuilt using French wood, as its considered the most sustainable and effective material. A propping scaffolding system had to be built around the historical naval craft, so she doesn’t bear any weight from components while they’re being fitted.

HMS Victory was commissioned in 1778 and took 6,000 trees to construct - holding 104 guns and being over 227ft long. Admiral Lord Nelson bravely captained the warship during the Battle of Trafalgar - a decisive British victory over the French and Spanish fleets - but was famously shot dead. Its regarded as the key event during the Napoleonic wars. The News were invited on a tour of the flagship to see how The Big Repair is progressing. Here are a selection of pictures from the tour and the workshops.

1 . HMS Victory Conservation Project HMS Victory is being restored and a £45m project is currently underway to bring the former Royal Navy flagship back to her former glory. Lord Nelson's flagship is being regenerated with fresh timber and other additions. | Sarah Standing (040325-2678) Photo Sales

2 . HMS Victory Conservation Project HMS Victory is being restored and a £45m project is currently underway to bring the former Royal Navy flagship back to her former glory. Lord Nelson's flagship is being regenerated with fresh timber and other additions. | Sarah Standing (040325-1) Photo Sales

3 . HMS Victory Conservation Project HMS Victory is being restored and a £45m project is currently underway to bring the former Royal Navy flagship back to her former glory. Lord Nelson's flagship is being regenerated with fresh timber and other additions. Pictured is: Rotten futtocks which need to be replaced. | Sarah Standing (040325-18) Photo Sales