Delays on the A19 after one-vehicle crash near Elwick

The crash took place on the A19.

Cleveland Police were called at 7.22am on Thursday, November 14 to a crash on the A19 near Elwick.

The incident took place southbound on the road just after the A179 turn off.

The road has now reopened but the Highways Agency has warned of delays of up to 30 minutes with five miles of congestion.