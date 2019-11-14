Delays on the A19 after one-vehicle crash near Elwick
One lane was closed on the A19 after a one vehicle has crashed on the road.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 8:43 am
Cleveland Police were called at 7.22am on Thursday, November 14 to a crash on the A19 near Elwick.
The incident took place southbound on the road just after the A179 turn off.
The road has now reopened but the Highways Agency has warned of delays of up to 30 minutes with five miles of congestion.
Long delays are expected in the area from Castle Eden.