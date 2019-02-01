Delays on the A19 due to accident and weather

Motorists are being warned of delays on the A19 and surrounding roads.

One lane is closed and there is slow traffic due to accident on A19 Southbound at A689 Coal Lane, on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

The closure is affecting traffic heading towards Stockton-on-Tees.

There's also very slow traffic due to ice on A139 Norton Road between A1305 Allison Street and B1274 High Street

The AA has stated a nearby accident will be adding to the delay.

Its website reported; "Its not likely to be helped by the accident on the roundabout at the A177 and A1027, due to the weather conditions traffic is slow on most surrounding routes."