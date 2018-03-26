Diamond couple say love in sickness and health has made their marriage last 60 years

Hartlepool couple Ken and Jean Murray say love in sickness and in health has helped them stay married for an impressive 60 years.

Ken, 82, and Jean, 81, marked their diamond wedding anniversary with a party for family and friends.

Ken and Jean Murray on their wedding day.

It comes after love blossomed for the pair after they became a couple at a dance in Hartlepool Town Hall in 1956.

However, Jean had previously spotted Ken helping a man off his motorbike when she caught a bus and thought he was a gentleman.

The pair were married at St Aidan’s Church in Hartlepool on March 22, 1958, and went on to have four children; Katherine, Barbara, Peter and the late Stephen.

They also have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family held a celebratory party at the Hearts of Oak pub in Peterlee at the weekend to mark the milestone.

Ken was an engineer in the Royal Navy and the couple travelled all over the world, including to Australia, New Zealand and China.

He then worked for ICI for 40 years, while Jean spent 20 years working as an assistant at Shotton Hall School, because she loved children so much.

When asked what has kept the pair together all these years, Ken simply replied: “Love”.

Ken and Jean Murray.

Jean added: “We’ve kept together in thick and thin.

“If you really love somebody, even if you are annoyed with them, you really want it to work.

“I look at other people and we’ve had our ups and downs, we’ve had illnesses, but I try to think that we are lucky.”