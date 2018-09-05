Dozens of Hartlepool children enjoy camping adventures thanks to friends

Dozens of Hartlepool children got to enjoy a weekend of adventure in the outdoors thanks to a local charity.

A total of 60 young people experienced night walks, learned bushcraft skills and took a terrifying ‘leap of faith’ at Carlton Adventure in North Yorkshire.

Some of the Hartlepool youngsters who got to stay at Carlton Adventure centre thanks to the Friends of Carlton Camp.

It was all paid for by the Hartlepool-based charity The Friends of Carlton Camp (FOCC).

Formed in 2014, the charity aims to see that all children get the chance to go to Carlton regardless of their socio-economic background and raises money to enhance the facilities at the centre.

Ali Mulrooney, secretary and founder member of the friends group, said: “The weekend was a great success and we are thrilled to continue the legacy of Carlton for future generations.

“My grandad, dad and I all went to Carlton and we have brilliant memories of this special place.”

The weekend marked charity treasurer Roger Smith’s 50th consecutive year of visiting the centre.

The children enjoyed a night walk up Pin Point and faced their fears on the Leap of Faith where they climb up a high pole before jumping off.

They also enjoyed building shelters and doing bushcraft in the hills around Carlton.

The Friends of Carlton Camp received a donation from the Freemasons of Durham this year and also fundraised to generate the funds needed to take the children to the centre.

They have also gained some new members and are planning their next fundraiser, a 10-mile walk around Carlton later this month.

Carlton camp has given generations of young people the chance to hike, canoe, climb, orienteer, and explore for over 80 years.

For more details about the Friends of Carlton Camp visit www.friendsofcarltoncamp.co.uk

Donations can be made at Stranton Primary School in Hartlepool.