Emergency services were called to Seaton Carew Road in Billingham at around 7am this morning, Tuesday, April 27.

Police say the driver suffered ‘minor’ injuries.

Cleveland Fire Brigade and the Environment Agency are working with officers at the incident and the road (including Huntsman Drive to Seal Sands Road at the A178) is expected to be closed until later today.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Police have appealed for help from drivers to ascertain what happened.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone with dash cam footage should contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 066688.

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent four appliances to the scene and one is still there.

The tanker lying on its side after leaving the road

A spokesman said the brigade had sent two crews from Stockton and one each from Billingham and Hartlepool stations.

The brigade website initially described the situation as: “Overturned tanker carrying 36,000 litres of gasoline oil.

"On going incident.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an overturned tanker at around 7am on Huntsman Drive in Port Clarence

Road closures are in place

"Road closures are in place from this area until the A178.

“The fire service is on scene.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 7.12am to a report of a gas tanker which had rolled over.

"We sent an officer, an ambulance and two of our Hazardous Area Response Teams .

"There was one person at the scene who has been treated but declined transfer to hospital.”