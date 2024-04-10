Driver in life-threatening condition following crash on outskirts of Hartlepool
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at around 1.40pm on the A689 Hartlepool Road eastbound, at Wynyard, on Tuesday, April 9.
The driver was then taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Cleveland Police is appealing for information and any relevant dashcam footage following a single-vehicle collision in Wynyard.
“The collision occurred at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 9 April, 2024, on the A689 eastbound at Wynyard, and involved a grey coloured BMW 3 Series.
“The driver suffered a serious head injury and remains at James Cook University Hospital in a life-threatening condition.
“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant footage, to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 064242.
“Footage can be uploaded at https://orlo.uk/131E5.