Drivers warned of icy roads across the region this morning

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for travel today due to icy roads across the North East.

The Met Office has a yellow snow warning in place and is urging motorists to take extra care today.

A spokesman said: "Ice and snow warnings are still in force across the UK this morning.

"Be ready with the car scraper and allow extra time for your journey into work this morning. It's a wintry scene in the north and west with snow and #ice around.

"It's a frosty start for many today, and if you're out in the wind it will feel even colder."