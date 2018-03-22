Drivers warned to take note as parking charges and restrictions come into play at seafront

Seaside visitors will find parking charges are back in play when they visit a popular stretch of coast from the Easter weekend.

Seasonal parking restrictions were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council back in December 2016, offering a range of pay and display, disc parking and resident and business permits areas in Seaton Carew

It should be noted that two hour disc parking is available at Station Lane Car Park, which allows free parking until 10am. Council report

Areas were also put under prohibitive and restrictive parking as the authority looked to ease issues.

Amendments were then made last May following a series of consultation events with residents and visitors, with notices put up to inform people enforcement would begin on a permanent basis from next month.

Now visitors are being given advanced notice that the scheme comes into force from Easter Sunday, April 1.

The council’s neighbourhood services committee took a look at the issue ahead of this as councillors and officers looked at any recent objections raised.

At the start of this year, it approved a decision that pay and display charges would run from 9am to 6pm all through the week, as it was during its experimental period, and officers will look at whether the charging period could be made from 10am to 6pm.

The council said it received five objections from Church Street, which were resolved using a site notice.

A resident in Rectory Way also raised an issue about the charge of the permits, but the council has said it had been made clear from the start there would be a fee.

