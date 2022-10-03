Drug-driving investigation dropped following Hartlepool collision between van and boy
Police have confirmed that a drug driving allegation has been dropped following a collision between a van and a child.
Emergency services were called to the Rossmere pub area of Owton Manor Lane, in Hartlepool, just before 6pm on Monday, September 26, after the incident involving a nine-year-old boy and a Ford Transit van.
The schoolboy was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees before he was discharged later the same evening.
A 23-year-old man was initially arrested by Cleveland Police on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving.
Most Popular
The force have now confirmed: “The man arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving without due care and attention has now been released without charge in relation to the alleged drug driving offence and released under investigation in relation to the alleged driving without due care and attention offence whilst police inquiries continue.”