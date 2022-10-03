Drug-driving investigation dropped following Hartlepool collision between van and boy

Emergency services were called to the Rossmere pub area of Owton Manor Lane, in Hartlepool, just before 6pm on Monday, September 26, after the incident involving a nine-year-old boy and a Ford Transit van.

The schoolboy was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees before he was discharged later the same evening.

A 23-year-old man was initially arrested by Cleveland Police on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving.

A drug-driving allegation has been dropped following a collision in Owton Manor, Hartlepool, between a van and a child.

