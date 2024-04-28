Durham police appeal for information after man in his 40s dies in parachute incident in East Durham
Police were called at 12.30pm On Saturday (April 27) to South West Industrial Estate in Shotton following concerns for a man’s welfare.
The fire and ambulance services also attended but the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have put a cordon in place and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
The death is being treated as unexpected and enquires are ongoing.
D/Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A19 at around 12.20pm to 12.30pm who may have mobile phone footage or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.
“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 168 of April 27.
