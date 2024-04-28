Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at 12.30pm On Saturday (April 27) to South West Industrial Estate in Shotton following concerns for a man’s welfare.

The fire and ambulance services also attended but the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have put a cordon in place and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Durham Police are inquiring into the man's death. Picture by FRANK REID

The death is being treated as unexpected and enquires are ongoing.

D/Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A19 at around 12.20pm to 12.30pm who may have mobile phone footage or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”