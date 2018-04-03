Author to inspire Hartlepool students at annual event

A renowned author and alchemist is set to give a talk to Hartlepool schoolchildren during a visit to the town.

Dave Coplin is set to be the guest speaker at High Tunstall College of Science’s fourth annual STEM lecture in the autumn.

Dave is the chief envisioning officer and founder of The Envisioners Ltd.

With over 25 years in the technology industry and through his former “day job” as “chief envisioning officer” at Microsoft, Dave is at the forefront of conversations on how individuals and organisations could benefit from the transformational potential that technology offers, rather than simply using it to do the same things, but only slightly better.

He is also an author of two books on the need to rethink the usage of technology in the modern world as well as being an established “thought leader” on the role of technology in people’s personal and professional lives.

He has worked across a range of industries and organisations, providing strategic advice and guidance around the intersection of a modern society and technology both inside and outside of the world of work.

Dave inspires, enthuses and entertains his audiences and helps them to think differently and creatively.

His mission is to make people reconsider their relationship with technology and how it can help them work smarter, not harder.

Mark Tilling, headteacher at High Tunstall College of Science, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Dave Coplin to Hartlepool to share his ideas and thoughts on future employment and I know he will be an inspiration to all.”

The STEM lecture will take place on Tuesday, October 2 at the Borough Hall.

The event is by invitation only and schools who attended the lecture last year will be invited to the event.

The college are looking for sponsors for the event and if any businesses in the area wish to sponsor the event they are urged to contact Mr Tilling.