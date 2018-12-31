Hartlepool primary school extension helps it raise learning standards

A Hartlepool primary school has celebrated an extension to its early years facilities which has resulted in additional nursery places.

West Park Primary School in Coniscliffe Road was praised recently by Ofsted, judging it as “outstanding” for personal development, behaviour and welfare and “good” in all other areas.

The school currently has nursery and reception places available.

The early years extension was made possible following a successful funding bid submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council to the Government.

It has resulted in the indoor classroom doubling in size along with the creation of an outdoor classroom, all-weather play facilities and woodland area.

The new developments have seen the number of nursery places at the school increase to 39 with parents able to benefit from up to 30 hours of free nursery provision.

To mark the completion of the development, parents were recently invited to an Open Day when Headteacher Amanda Hall cut a ribbon to declare the facility officially open.

Ms Hall said: “The Early Years extension is a significant development for the school and I would like to thank all those involved for making it possible.

“It has enabled us to increase our nursery capacity and offer parents and carers a fantastic learning environment for their children.

“At West Park we operate a flexible approach for parents of nursery children, enabling them to choose either mornings or afternoons or two and a half days.”

In the recent Ofsted report, Lead Inspector Phil Scott, said: “Children in the early years make good progress. Children are beginning to explore the outdoor classroom, a new exciting and varied space with huge potential.”

The school has 321 pupils aged 3 to 11 and is part of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

To view the recent Ofsted report, visit www.westpark.hartlepool.sch.uk