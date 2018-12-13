Hartlepool Primary Schools Key Stage 2 Performance Tables 2018: How does your child's school rank?

Tables showing how well Hartlepool's primary schools are performing following this year’s Key Stage 2 national curriculum tests - commonly known as SATs - have been published.

According to the Department for Education (DfE), 67% of pupils on are meeting the national standard - higher than the national average of 64%.

The tables show that Greatham C of E Primary School fared best with 100% of its pupils meeting the expected standard when it comes to reading, writing and maths.

